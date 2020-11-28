Loading articles...

Funeral set for Saturday for OPP officer shot in the line of duty

OPP Const. Marc Hovingh was killed on Manitoulin Island on Nov. 19, 2020.

An Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest today.

Const. Marc Hovingh died last Thursday in a shooting that also left a civilian dead in Gore Bay, Ont., on Manitoulin Island.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is to attend the service, though the Ontario Provincial Police Association says the funeral will otherwise be private with attendance available via livestream.

Hovingh, a 28-year veteran of the force, is survived by his wife Lianne and children Laura, Nathan, Elena and Sarah.

Hovingh, who was 52, was one of the officers who responded to a call on Nov. 19 regarding an “unwanted” man on a property.

According to the Special Investigations Unit – Ontario’s police watchdog – Hovingh and civilian Gary Brohman died in hospital after an exchange of gunfire.

