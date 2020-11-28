Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot near Danforth Village
by News staff
Posted Nov 28, 2020 8:01 am EST
Last Updated Nov 28, 2020 at 9:17 am EST
A man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting near Danforth Village early Saturday morning.
Police were called around 4 a.m. to the Stephenson Avenue area, near Danforth Avenue and Main Street for a shooting.
Const. David Hopkinson said they had reports that a man had been “jumped” during a robbery and had been beaten quite badly.
Officers located the victim on scene with significant injuries as he was being treated by paramedics.
Hopkinson says paramedics advised police that they believe he had been shot. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and he is now in life-threatening condition.
Police are still awaiting confirmation to release possible suspect descriptions.
Investigators remain on the scene.
{* loginWidget *}