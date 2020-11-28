BRIGHT SPOT: Rosebud Motel for sale, Canadian Grammy nods, Shawn Mendes doc, Peel's new 4-legged officer

In this week’s Bright Spot, we are sharing how you can own a piece of ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ a new documentary has been released about Shawn Mendes on Netflix, Canadian Grammy nods, and a new four-legged member has been added to Peel Region’s police force.

You can buy the Rosebud Motel from Schitt’s Creek

The listing is officially out — so if you have $2-million — the Rosebud Motel from Schitt’s Creek is yours!

We already knew the famous motel in Hockley Valley, just outside of Orangeville, would be up for sale, we just didn’t know when it would officially be up for grabs.

It has 10 units, a two-storey Manager’s Office, sits on 6.7 acres, and backs onto a river.

Take the tour for yourself!

WATCH: The Hockley Motel by Colliers International | Canada

Ontario-raised Justin Bieber leads in Canadian Grammy nods

One week after Biebs and Shawn Mendes released their new ‘Monster’ single, Bieber picked up four Grammy nominations this year — including best pop vocal album for “Changes,” pop solo performance for “Yummy,” and pop duo for “Intentions.”

Bieber also shared a nomination for best country duo with Dan + Shay for their single “10,000 Hours.”

Two more Canadians making a mark at the Grammys — Bieber was followed behind Montreal producer Kaytranada, picking up three nominations, and Drake picking up three as well.

The 63rd Grammy Awards are airing January 31, 2021 on CBS and Citytv.

Pickering’s Shawn Mendes releases documentary ‘In Wonder’ on Netflix

If you’d like a closer look into Shawn Mendes’ life, here’s your chance.

Mendes’ documentary ‘In Wonder’ was released on Netflix this week — where you’ll see a behind-the-scenes look at the pop star putting together his new album and travelling the world, before the pandemic.

You’ll also see home movies of Mendes growing up in Pickering and becoming an artist.

Peel police have added a four-legged member to the force

Meet Riggs — Peel’s newest police officer — named after Mel Gibson’s character in Lethal Weapon.

Riggs and his human partner, Const. Danielle Sterns, are part of a 13-member team, focusing on tracking down missing people and suspected criminals who have fled scenes.

Riggs — what a good boy…

READ THE FULL STORY: Peel police introduce ‘Riggs’ – the newest, 4-legged crime fighter

With files from Geoff Rohoman