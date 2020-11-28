Loading articles...

Anti-lockdown protest to be held at Yonge-Dundas Square

A view of Yonge and Dundas Square amid coronavirus fears spreading in Toronto on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

An anti-lockdown protest originally planned for the Kitchener-Waterloo region is making its way to Toronto.

Organizers of the so-called, “freedom rally,” say they’ve decided to gather at Yonge-Dundas Square instead.

It follows this week’s escalating events at an Etobicoke BBQ joint — in which the owner was arrested and charged for defying the region’s 28-day lockdown restrictions.

Supporters of Adamson BBQ gathered outside the restaurant for three straight days before owner Adam Skelly was arrested and proceeded to protest outside Premier Doug Ford’s home in Etobicoke.

A similar anti-lockdown protest was held at Queen’s Park on Thursday as well that was attended by Independent MPP Randy Hillier.

The mayor of Waterloo tweeted about the change of venue while expressing concern over the potential for confrontation between counter-protesters in both Toronto and Waterloo.

Yonge-Dundas Square has been the site of several anti-lockdown and anti-mask protests over the summer and fall.

