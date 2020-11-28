11 COVID-19 cases linked to soccer players at Vaughan complex

Eleven cases of COVID-19 in York Region have been traced to a group of soccer players at a sports complex in Vaughan.

The region’s public health unit says a group of 20 to 25 individuals played soccer at the TRIO Sportsplex and Event Centre on Cityview Boulevard on November 11 and again on November 15.

York Region entered the “red control” zone – which prohibits team sports from being played or practiced – on November 16.

“While the group wore masks during play, masks were not worn in the change rooms,” read a public health notice issued by York Region on Saturday.

The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed on November 27 and since then 10 additional cases have been traced back to this group of players. Eight people infected are from Toronto while there is a single case each in Peel Region and Simcoe-Muskoka.

York Region health officials say the risk of exposure for those who attended the events is high and they are recommending individuals self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms until November 30.

Should anyone develop symptoms, they are asked to go to an assessment centre and get tested and self-isolate while awaiting those results.