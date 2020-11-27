Loading articles...

Yirendai: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 27, 2020 at 5:14 am EST

BEIJING (AP) _ Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $11.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $150.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.47. A year ago, they were trading at $5.11.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YRD

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:21 AM
CITY STREETS - COLLISION - Warden Ave. at Ellesmere Rd. Northbound and Southbound left lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
Good Friday morning! Clouds will dominate for the most part today #Toronto GTA and on the mild side again today. Pl…
Latest Weather
Read more