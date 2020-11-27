Loading articles...

Xinyuan: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 27, 2020 at 5:58 am EST

BEIJING (AP) _ Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (XIN) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 46 cents.

The real estate company posted revenue of $655.4 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.37. A year ago, they were trading at $3.80.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XIN

The Associated Press

