Trudeau announces former NATO commander as leader of COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

Amid criticisms about the lack of details around vaccine distribution in Canada, the Prime Minister has tasked a former NATO commander to lead the charge in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

On Friday, Justin Trudeau confirmed what 680NEWS reported earlier; that major general Dany Fortin will be in charge of the national vaccine rollout plan.

“Major General Fortin is a seasoned officer, the chief of staff of Canadian joint operations command, and served as commander of NATO mission in Iraq,” the Prime Minister said.

On Thursday, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser said the first COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for use in Canada within two weeks.

Major General Fortin will lead a new national operations centre focused on vaccine distribution.

“Canada is well prepared for large-scale rollouts of vaccines, but this will be the biggest immunization in the history of the country,” Trudeau said.

“We must reach everyone that wants a vaccine no matter where they live.”

Premiers and other federal parties have been demanding a clear plan from the federal government on how they will vaccinate the nation against COVID-19, calling for firm dates and details.

The government has said it can’t give dates until a vaccine is approved, which could happen next month.

The first deliveries are slated to arrive in early January, and by the end of March, around three million Canadians will be vaccinated.