The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

11:24

Ontario is reporting 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 in another record-high daily increase.

Twenty more Ontarians have died from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says new infections remain concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area, including 517 more cases in Peel Region and 494 in Toronto.

Provincial data say the seven-day average for infections in the province is 1,489 per day.

—

11:13 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 1,269 new COVID-19 infections and 38 more deaths linked virus, including nine that occurred in the past 24 hours.

Health officials said today hospitalizations decreased by six, to 669, and 90 people were in intensive care, the same number as the day prior.

The province says 1,236 more people recovered from COVID-19, for a total of 119,727 recoveries.

Quebec has reported 138,163 COVID-19 cases and 6,984 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

—

11:02 a.m.

Nunavut is announcing four new cases of COVID-19, all in the community of Arviat.

This brings Arviat’s total number of cases to 119.

Three more cases in Arviat and Rankin Inlet are now considered recovered.

There are 151 active cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press