Tech sector weighs on Toronto stock market, U.S. stock markets up in early trading

Last Updated Nov 27, 2020 at 10:14 am EST

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in early trading, hurt by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 4.59 points at 17,346.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 100.14 points at 29,972.61. The S&P 500 index was up 11.11 points at 3,640.76, while the Nasdaq composite was up 77.20 points at 12,171.60.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.06 cents US compared with 76.85 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude contract was down 39 cents at US$45.32 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.89 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down 28.20 points at 1,783.00 an ounce and the March copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

