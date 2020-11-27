Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Stolen raven: Montreal-area zoo urging those who took 'Kola' to return him
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 27, 2020 12:45 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 27, 2020 at 12:58 pm EST
MONTREAL — Officials at Montreal’s Ecomuseum Zoo want their stolen raven returned immediately.
There’s still no sign of Kola, a common raven, who was taken during a break-in sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Executive director David Rodrigue said today one or more people broke into the zoo from the rear of the property and cut open a hole in his aviary, either to take him or to allow the bird to flee.
Rodrigue says no other creature was taken or harmed in the break-in.
He says Kola, who arrived from a sanctuary four years ago, requires medication and specialized food preparation, doesn’t fly well and is unlikely to survive without proper care.
The zoo, a refuge for animals who can no longer live in the wild, is asking anyone who has Kola return him — no questions asked.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.
The Canadian Press
