Small businesses are desperate and angry, and close to ruin

One of the storefronts involved in a stunt by the Roncesvalles BIA to encourage residents to shop local. CITYNEWS

In today’s Big Story podcast, the irresponsible and illegal opening of an Etobicoke, Ontario BBQ joint this week ended Thursday when the owner was finally arrested. But in the Toronto area, it remains to be seen if he’ll be the last person to defy the province’s regulation.

There’s no excuse for breaking the law and endangering public health, but the Adamson BBQ saga is a symbol of just how angry and desperate small businesses in lockdown zones are as they face what they say are unfair restrictions that allow big-box stores to remain open while they are forced to close.

Did the Ontario government screw this up? What needs to change? And how can these businesses survive in the meantime?

GUEST: Ryan Mallough, director of provincial affairs for Ontario, Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

