Rogers plans to demolish Rogers Centre, build new ballpark in its place

A plan is reportedly in the work to tear down the Rogers Centre and build a new ballpark for the Blue Jays in its place.

Rogers Communications and Brookfield Asset Management want to demolish the stadium and transform that huge parcel of land as part of a whole downtown redevelopment.

Sources tell the Globe and Mail, a new natural grass baseball-focused stadium would take up the southern end of the current property, with residential towers, office buildings, stores and public space planned for the northern portion.

While the ultimate goal is to keep the stadium downtown, Rogers is also reportedly looking at some waterfront options as well.

This multi-billion dollar plan would be privately funded though Rogers and Brookfield are working with all three levels of government on this project.

According to the Globe and Mail, government officials and the two companies intend to go public with their plans in the new year.

Rogers has yet to confirm these reports.