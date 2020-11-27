Loading articles...

Owner of Adamson BBQ set to appear in court following arrest

Adam Skelly, centre, owner of Adamson Barbecue, escorts a photographer from his property after defying provincial lockdown orders to shut down indoor and outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Credit: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The owner of an Etobicoke barbecue joint that tried to open for in-person dining three days in a row is set to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

Adam Skelly, the owner of Adamson Barbecue, is facing several charges after breaking health regulations imposed by the City of Toronto and the province.

Skelly was arrested on Thursday following what police called a “dynamic scene” outside the restaurant.

Police officers showed up to the location in the early morning hours accompanied by locksmiths. Officers entered the premises and changed the locks to prevent anyone from getting inside.

Police say Skelly was allowed access to the back section of the restaurant. Skelly and others broke through parts of the drywall to enter the dining area of Adamson Barbecue and damaged the locks placed on the doors.

Toronto and Peel Region entered the ‘lockdown’ stage of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

The new restrictions mean all indoor and outdoor dine-in services at restaurants and bars is prohibited. Establishments can still offer take out or delivery services.

Skelly faces multiple charges as a result, including the attempt to obstruct police and mischief.

Officers also arrested 27-year-old Michael Belito Arana of Markham who faces an assortment of charges, including six counts of assaulting police. Sinopoli said the Markham man also spat in an officer’s face and uttered death threats.

Both men have been issued a summons under ‘Failing to Comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.’

Both men will be in court Friday via video feed to face a bail hearing.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB Gardiner at York. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
Good Friday morning! Clouds will dominate for the most part today #Toronto GTA and on the mild side again today. Pl…
Latest Weather
Read more