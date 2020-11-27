Owner of Adamson BBQ set to appear in court following arrest

The owner of an Etobicoke barbecue joint that tried to open for in-person dining three days in a row is set to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

Adam Skelly, the owner of Adamson Barbecue, is facing several charges after breaking health regulations imposed by the City of Toronto and the province.

Skelly was arrested on Thursday following what police called a “dynamic scene” outside the restaurant.

Police officers showed up to the location in the early morning hours accompanied by locksmiths. Officers entered the premises and changed the locks to prevent anyone from getting inside.

Police say Skelly was allowed access to the back section of the restaurant. Skelly and others broke through parts of the drywall to enter the dining area of Adamson Barbecue and damaged the locks placed on the doors.

Toronto and Peel Region entered the ‘lockdown’ stage of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

The new restrictions mean all indoor and outdoor dine-in services at restaurants and bars is prohibited. Establishments can still offer take out or delivery services.

Skelly faces multiple charges as a result, including the attempt to obstruct police and mischief.

Officers also arrested 27-year-old Michael Belito Arana of Markham who faces an assortment of charges, including six counts of assaulting police. Sinopoli said the Markham man also spat in an officer’s face and uttered death threats.

Both men have been issued a summons under ‘Failing to Comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.’

Both men will be in court Friday via video feed to face a bail hearing.