Crime spree leads to arrest in Oshawa, police investigating 2 assaults of men in tents

Durham police have been busy in recent days as the force recently arrested a man after he went on a two-day crime spree in Oshawa, Ont.

On Nov. 23, police said the suspect attended a Walmart on Harmony Road in Oshawa and stole a quantity of electronics and drove off in a vehicle.

On the same day, Durham police said the suspect entered a convenience store on Simcoe Street North and walked out with cigarettes and a lighter.

The following day, the same suspect attended a gas station on Bloor Street and stole some products.

When the store owner confronted him, officers allege the suspect assaulted the victim.

A short time later, the suspect attended a Home Hardware on Grandview Street South in Oshawa and stole several items before driving off in his vehicle.

Police said 28-year-old Richard Hughes of Clarington, Ont. was arrested and faces multiple charges including four counts of robbery under $5,000 and two counts of possession of a substance, which include heroin and fentanyl.

Officers are also investigating a string of separate assaults on men living in tents in the area.

Durham police said the first attack happened on Nov. 19 at 4:45 a.m..

They allege three masked men pulled a 28-year-old man from his tent and beat him.

Police said the attackers demanded money and drugs, and stole his running shoes.

On Nov. 24, police said three men in masks punched and kicked a 56-year-old man sleeping in his tent. They say he was beaten unconscious and had cash stolen.

The same three suspects, only described as three males wearing masks, may have been involved in both attacks that occurred in different parks, investigators said.

Patrols will be increased and police said they would inform people living in tents in various locations about the incidents.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

