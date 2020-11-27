Ontario reports a new single-day record of COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting a single day record of 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This is a a sharp increase from 1,478 new cases reported on Thursday.

Locally, there are 517 new cases in Peel, 494 in Toronto, 189 in York Region and 130 in Halton.

There are 1,451 more resolved cases and over 58,000 tests completed.

More details to come.