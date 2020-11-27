Loading articles...

Ontario reports a new single-day record of COVID-19 cases

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Prince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19, including one person who worked at a Charlottetown seniors' home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario is reporting a single day record of 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

This is a a sharp increase from 1,478 new cases reported on Thursday.

Locally, there are 517 new cases in Peel, 494 in Toronto, 189 in York Region and 130 in Halton.

There are 1,451 more resolved cases and over 58,000 tests completed. 

More details to come.

 

