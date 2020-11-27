NV-2-AllowSameSexMarriage-All,100

Loading articles...

Last Updated Nov 27, 2020 at 9:44 am EST

Nevada: Allow Same-Sex Marriage (constitutional Amendment)

100 per cent

x-Yes, 821,050 – 62 per cent

No, 494,186 – 38 per cent

The Associated Press

