No one seriously injured in East York house explosion

Explosion levels a house in East York. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

No one was seriously injured following a house explosion in East York.

Toronto Fire were called to a home on Woodbine Avenue just north of Danforth Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

Paramedics say they assessed one person on the scene and police say several other people have made their way to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Fire officials say the structure in question appears to be a former convenience store which has been turned into a residence.

No word yet on what may have caused the blast.

