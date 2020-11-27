No one seriously injured in East York house explosion

No one was seriously injured following a house explosion in East York.

Toronto Fire were called to a home on Woodbine Avenue just north of Danforth Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

#LATEST: Emergency crews responded to calls about a house explosion in East York shortly after 5 p.m. pic.twitter.com/slIUFWnNcI — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) November 27, 2020

Paramedics say they assessed one person on the scene and police say several other people have made their way to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Fire officials say the structure in question appears to be a former convenience store which has been turned into a residence.

Renters Mike Wiznuk and Spencer Scurr describe the blast – they were inside the home during the explosion. They say they don’t believe anyone was seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/DhDG4Knoi9 — Leah Johansen (@leahjohansen) November 27, 2020

No word yet on what may have caused the blast.