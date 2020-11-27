Loading articles...

New quarter pays homage to a Kansas landmark

Last Updated Nov 27, 2020 at 8:14 am EST

WICHITA, Kan. — The Flint Hills of Kansas are all abuzz over a new coin that pays homage to the state’s Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the U.S. Mint this month released the 55th installment in its America the Beautiful Quarters Program. The flip side offers a skyward view of the prairie, native Big Bluestem and Indian grasses as well as a Regal Fritillary butterfly. The inscriptions include “Tallgrass Prairie,” “Kansas” and the release year.

Heather Brown, chief of interpretation and visitors services for the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, said the design “helps spotlight some of the prairie’s endangered ecosystem.”

The tallgrass prairie quarters were released into circulation on Nov. 16. Approximately 300 million were minted.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
City Streets: EB/WB Finch is completely flooded west of Keele because of a broken watermain in the long term constr…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
Good Friday morning! Clouds will dominate for the most part today #Toronto GTA and on the mild side again today. Pl…
Latest Weather
Read more