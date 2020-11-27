Loading articles...

Natuzzi: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Nov 27, 2020 at 2:58 pm EST

SANTERAMO IN COLLE, Italy (AP) _ Natuzzi SpA (NTZ) on Friday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santeramo In Colle, Italy-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $98.6 million in the period.

Natuzzi shares have increased fivefold since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased fivefold in the last 12 months.

