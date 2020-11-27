Man suffers non-life threatening injuries in Mississauga shooting

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to a hospital in the area of Hurontario Street and the Queensway after a man showed up suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who apparently drove himself to the hospital, confirmed to police that the shooting took place in the same area.

There is no word on what may have led up to the incident and no suspect description at this time.