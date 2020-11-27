GTA regions outside of lockdown brace for an influx of Black Friday shoppers

Black Friday normally means frenzied shopping, packed stores and large line-ups all in the name of great deals.

It’s going to be a little different this year with lockdown restrictions in Toronto and Peel Region. But other unaffected regions in the GTA are still preparing for big crowds at their shopping centres.

The malls and stores will be open for Black Friday sales in Halton, Durham and York Region. There are worries that people in Toronto and Peel may stage an escape from lockdown to go shopping elsewhere in the GTA.

York Region health officials are ramping up inspection efforts to ensure public health rules are being followed. Officers from the regions task force will be visiting malls, big box stores, restaurants and gyms.

Markham mayor Frank Scarpitti is one of several municipal leaders expressing concern. He asking people from outside of York Region not to visit his muncipality, though he admits there isn’t much he can to about cross-border shoppers.

“We don’t want retailers to invite people to line up and flood there entrances first thing in the morning,” says Scarpitti.

He says the message to retailers isn’t to have no sales, but have sales that keep in mind public health guidelines. Businesses who fail to adhere to guidelines will be subject to fines and repeat offenders may be shut down.

The lineup is growing outside Vaughan Mills Mall ahead of Black Friday sales. Mall security is asking people to distance and wear masks. York Region says officers will enforce COVID-19 capacity limits in stores. pic.twitter.com/kq7kN60b24 — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) November 27, 2020

Vaughan Mills says on their website that they are anticipating high volumes of shoppers and as a result, are keeping safety measures in place.

There were 32 inspections conducted last weekend which resulted in 22 charges laid at 19 properties in the region.

Toronto mayor John Tory has been asking bargain hunters in Toronto to shop online only and not leave the city.