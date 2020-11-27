Ford urges protesters to leave his neighbours alone: 'They didn't sign up for this'

Ontario’s premier took a few minutes to address the recent crowd of protesters that gathered outside his home on Thursday over disapproval of the province’s lockdown measures in Toronto and Peel.

Doug Ford said he doesn’t mind when people meet to protest outside Queen’s Park but finds it disrespectful and reckless when it happens near his home, saying his neighbours “didn’t sign up for this.”

“These people, they need to stop. You want to protest me? Come down to Queen’s Park. You can do cartwheels, you can jump and down,” said the premier on Friday.

“There is an unwritten rule in Canada. You don’t go after people’s families and neighbours. Come after me. I want to sincerely apologize to my neighbours that you have to go through this every single day…”

“If you, protesters, think this is going to change my opinion because you’re protesting, I can assure you, that will never, ever happen,” said Ford.

On Thursday, another ‘No More Lockdown’ rally was held outside Queen’s Park. Kingston MPP Randy Hillier – a known supporter of these protests in Toronto – joined the rally and was eventually ticketed by officers for his part.

Ford’s office released a statement urging people to respect the premier’s neighbours and those living in the area.

This coincided with a crowd of people that gathered outside Adamson Barbecue in Etobicoke, which has been a hotspot for anti-maskers and anti-lockdown supporters in recent days. The owner, Adam Skelly, has attempted to defy provincial lockdown measures by hosting patrons inside the restaurant.

Multiple charges were laid and arrests were made as a result, including Skelly being taken into custody.

“These are small business owners on my street that are struggling. That’s who you’re hurting,” Ford added.

“Stop acting like a bunch of buffoons out there and start respecting the people of Ontario. You want to come at me, come at me. Leave my family and leave my neighbours alone.”