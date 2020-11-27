Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Former NATO commander to lead vaccine distribution in Canada

Last Updated Nov 27, 2020 at 11:58 am EST

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says former NATO commander Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin will lead the nation’s vaccine distribution efforts.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

