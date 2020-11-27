Loading articles...

Bombing at ice cream shop in Somali capital kills at least 7

Last Updated Nov 27, 2020 at 2:14 pm EST

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A local official says a suicide bombing at an ice cream shop in Somalia’s capital has killed at least seven people, and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility.

The attack occurred just hours after acting U.S. Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller visited Mogadishu to meet the U.S. ambassador and military personnel.

Somalian government spokesman Salah Omar Hassan announced the bombing’s toll to reporters. The government said at least eight people were wounded in the “heinous” attack.

Al-Shabab often targets the capital.

The Associated Press

