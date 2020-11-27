Loading articles...

Academic detained in Iran for 2 years returns to Australia

Last Updated Nov 27, 2020 at 2:58 am EST

CANBERRA, Australia — Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has arrived back in Australia and will soon reunite with her family after more than two years in an Iranian prison.

Moore-Gilbert was met by public health officials and members of the Australian Defence Force after disembarking from a plane at Canberra Airport.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said that Moore-Gilbert will have to quarantine before reentering.

The British-Australian academic from Melbourne University was freed earlier this week after 804 days behind bars on spying charges. She was released in exchange for three Iranians who were held in Thailand.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:00 AM
Good Friday morning! Clouds will dominate for the most part today #Toronto GTA and on the mild side again today. Pl…
Latest Weather
Read more