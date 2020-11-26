Ontario modelling suggests COVID-19 cases will drastically impact Ontario hospitals come December

Ontario released updated modelling that suggests the number of positive COVID-19 cases will hamper intensive care units and break the 200-bed threshold under any scenario by early December.

Provincial health officials have noted that once that number exceeds 150, it becomes harder to support non-COVID-19 needs, such as conducting surgeries. New data shows that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario went up more than 63 per cent over the last four weeks.

It also says deaths in long-term care homes are rising, even though the number of cases among staff and residents appears to be flattening.

Among the key findings, Ontario health officials acknowledge that the COVID-19 curve has flattened in some regions, but even with this, hospital cases are expected to increase.

“The same level of growth in hospitalization is expected,” Dr. Adalsteinn Brown said on Thursday.

The findings show that Peel Region has the highest percent positivity rate currently at 10.4 per cent. Second is York Region at 6.1 per cent, followed by Toronto at 5.6 per cent.

Brown says that despite a slower rate of growth being felt in the province, Ontario’s ICU bed threshold will hit 200 by early December and, if the positivity rate increases to what epidemiologists call a ‘precarious and worst case scenario’, that total could exceed 300 hospital beds.

Brown confirmed Ontario is over the 150-bed threshold as of Thursday.

As for daily COVID-19 cases, health officials said if the province continues at a growth rate of one per cent, Ontario would then project to report roughly 2,000 cases a day by the end of December.

Currently, Ontario’s rate of growth has hovered around 0.45 per cent over the past 14 days.

Three per cent growth: Ontario would see around 4,000 COVID-19 cases per day.

Five per cent growth: Ontario could see as many as 9,000 COVID-19 cases per day.

“In this case, you have seen the cases start to flatten now. That’s changing what our worst case looks like,” Brown said.

“If we got back on the same trajectory of growth, that we saw just before the last presentation, we would get up to over 9,000 cases within about a month. The ICU occupancy would go up to about 400.” “But right now, this current level of growth it’s not quite as bad as it might have been, and if it stays or comes down, you’ll see the ICU use and indicators start to trend down after a period of time,” Brown added.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health said on Thursday that 64 per cent of Ontario’s cases are out of Toronto and Peel Region.

This is the first time new projections have been released since the Ford government sent Toronto and Peel Region into lockdown earlier this week.

On November 12, the province released a separate round of modelling projections. Among the findings, the modelling released at the time suggested the province will reach 2,500 new daily cases by mid-December if the growth rate is at three per cent, or 6,500 if growth is at five per cent.

Last week, Dr. Theresa Tam said COVID-19 cases could skyrocket to 60,000 per day in Canada by the end of the year if Canadians increase their contact rates.

That modelling is predicting that at current rates of contact, Canada is careening towards a surge of more than 20,000 cases per day by the end of December.

Ontario reported 1,478 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with 21 additional deaths.