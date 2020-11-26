The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada on Nov. 25, 2020

The latest news on COVID-19 in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:05 a.m.

The federal COVID Alert app is now linked to the health-care system in the Northwest Territories.

The free smartphone app lets people know if they were exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Anyone in Canada can download the COVID Alert app, but British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon and Nunavut have not signed on to link it to their health-care systems.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press