Tech and metals and mining help S&P/TSX composite edge higher in early trading

Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 9:58 am EST

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in early trading, boosted by gains in the technology and metals and mining sectors.

The S&amp;P/TSX composite index was up 3.61 points at 17,316.68.

U.S. stock markets were closed for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.88 cents US compared with 76.91 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down 37 cents at US$45.34 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$6.00 at US$1,817.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.36 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

