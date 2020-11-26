Etobicoke indoor golf club opens despite COVID-19 restrictions, Scarborough gym protests lockdown

A gym in Scarborough and an indoor simulated golf club in Etobicoke are both protesting COVID-19 lockdown orders in different ways on Thursday.

Paramount Golf, an indoor simulated golf club in Etobicoke, reopened its doors because the owner says they are exempt from the lockdown orders.

Jake Giller told Omni News they are maintaining operations under multiple exemptions which include:

The ability to operate by appointment only.

They are in the business of retail/sale of goods and their main line of business is the sale of unique golf simulators, plus they also sell PPE.

The store operates with no more than five people inside at one time, including staff.

“We believe that we are not violating any laws by opening,” Giller says. “In addition to that, we are standing up for the small businesses of the city, including ourselves.”

As of now, no government officials have visited the site but Giller says when they contacted Premier Doug Ford’s office, they were told they should not have started a business.

“We were also told that we don’t qualify for any subsidies…for rent or for anything else,” he said.

Giller adds their customers are very supportive and agree they should be able to remain open given their ability to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and that they pose no threat to public safety.

He reiterated that they are open by appointment only.

“This falls under one of the exemptions under the new, very unclear restrictions. We are going to remain open until we are told that our interpretation of these very unclear laws is incorrect.”

Co-founder Jacob Sofer tells 680NEWS he doesn’t think his business is breaking any rules.

“We believe that we fit under several exemptions under the framework and we don’t think that it’s very clear in giving guidance to small businesses on how to reopen,” Sofer said.

“Under that guide, we believe that we’re legally allowed to open.”

Across town, Express Gym in Scarborough organized what they called a “peaceful protest and workout” at their Scarborough location at noon.

Gym equipment was placed outside the doors at physically distanced spots and two DJs were on site to provide music for the workout. While the doors were open, it did not appear that people were allowed indoors to use the facilities.

On their Instagram page, the gym encouraged people to wear a mask and respect physical distancing during the protest.

Videos on the page also asserted that the protest was not an anti-mask rally, but rather they are asking for the government to hear their voices and reconsider the lockdown rules for small businesses so they can reopen under reasonable restrictions.

Police are seen inside Express Fitness after they organized a peaceful protest and workout to rally against provincial lockdown orders on Nov. 26, 2020. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A ‘GoFundMe’ page has since been created to help ‘save Express Fitness’.

“This private local gym has been trying their very hardest to open up for the community. Recently we have received an eviction notice along with a few charges after trying to voice our opinion and voice what matters,” the posting reads.

“We were hoping to show them that we are not rebelling against them, we simply want to save our safe space. We want to bring forth the fact that mental and physical well being are ESSENTIAL.”

Around 12:30 p.m., police arrived at Express Fitness and were seen entering the gym to reportedly ensure no one enters the premises.

The owners of the gym say they were issued a ticket but the situation remained peaceful. Supporters on site did not use the facility or any of the machines.