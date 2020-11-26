Loading articles...

San Antonio police kill man in trailer park fire, shootout

Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 3:28 pm EST

San Antonio police have shot and killed a man who fired on officers and set his trailer on fire, the city’s police chief said.

A SWAT team and other officers were sent to a trailer park on the Texas city’s northeast side around 9 p.m. Wednesday after people reported a man firing a gun inside his trailer, Chief William McManus told the San Antonio Express-News.

McManus said the man began shooting out of his trailer at the officers and eventually set it on fire. The man escaped the burning trailer and proceeded to walk around the park firing his gun, McManus told the paper.

The man was eventually confronted by six officers. They exchanged gunfire, the man was hit and he died at the scene, McManus said.

Police did not identify the man, who they said was in his 40s, nor say why he began shooting.

Firefighters extinguished the burning trailer and the six officers involved in his shooting have been placed on leave, McManus said.

Police did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press Thursday.

The Associated Press

