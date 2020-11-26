Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Province offers grant to Halifax-area businesses ordered closed under new COVID rules
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 26, 2020 2:27 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 2:28 pm EST
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is offering financial support for Halifax-area businesses that have been ordered closed under the province’s new COVID-19 restrictions.
Business Minister Geoff MacLellan said today the province will offer a one-time grant of up to $5,000 to small, independently owned dine-in restaurants, bars, and fitness and leisure centres.
The province ordered those businesses closed for at least two weeks, effective today, following a rise in COVID-19 infections across the Halifax region.
Businesses can use the grant money for any operational expense such as wages and supplies.
Eligible businesses must have been operating since March 15 and have annual sales between $25,000 and $300,000.
The province reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 today, including 12 in the Halifax area, one in the northern health zone and one in the western zone.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.
The Canadian Press
