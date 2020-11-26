Loading articles...

OPP officer seriously injured after incident near Lindsay

Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 11:20 am EST

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed an officer is seriously hurt after a reported police pursuit near Lindsay, Ont.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said a suspect has been taken into custody and there are no concerns for public safety at this time.

Sergeant Jason Folz said OPP members are currently engaged with a “critical incident” and is urging residents to avoid the area of Pigeon Lake Road (Kawatha Lakes Road 17) as officers investigate.

This is the second OPP officer to be involved in a serious incident in the past week.

Last Thursday, 28-year OPP veteran officer Marc Hovingh was killed after an shooting on Manitoulin Island that also resulted in the death of a civilian.

An escort home was held Monday for Hovingh as OPP officials transported his body from Toronto to Manitoulin Island.

A funeral service is to be held on Saturday.

