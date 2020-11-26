OPP officer seriously injured after incident near Lindsay

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed an officer is seriously hurt after a reported police pursuit near Lindsay, Ont.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said a suspect has been taken into custody and there are no concerns for public safety at this time.

Sergeant Jason Folz said OPP members are currently engaged with a “critical incident” and is urging residents to avoid the area of Pigeon Lake Road (Kawatha Lakes Road 17) as officers investigate.

Critical Incident near #Lindsay. OPP members are currently engaged with a critical incident. Please avoid the area of Pigeon Lake Road (Kawatha Lakes Road 17). The is no threat to public safety. More information will be provided as it becomes available. ^jf pic.twitter.com/VNh4fO3AeC — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 26, 2020

This is the second OPP officer to be involved in a serious incident in the past week.

Last Thursday, 28-year OPP veteran officer Marc Hovingh was killed after an shooting on Manitoulin Island that also resulted in the death of a civilian.

An escort home was held Monday for Hovingh as OPP officials transported his body from Toronto to Manitoulin Island.

A funeral service is to be held on Saturday.