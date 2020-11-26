Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
OPP officer seriously injured after incident near Lindsay
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Nov 26, 2020 11:09 am EST
Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 11:20 am EST
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed an officer is seriously hurt after a reported police pursuit near Lindsay, Ont.
OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said a suspect has been taken into custody and there are no concerns for public safety at this time.
Sergeant Jason Folz said OPP members are currently engaged with a “critical incident” and is urging residents to avoid the area of Pigeon Lake Road (Kawatha Lakes Road 17) as officers investigate.
Critical Incident near #Lindsay. OPP members are currently engaged with a critical incident. Please avoid the area of Pigeon Lake Road (Kawatha Lakes Road 17). The is no threat to public safety. More information will be provided as it becomes available. ^jf pic.twitter.com/VNh4fO3AeC