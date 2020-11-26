Ontario reports an increase in COVID-19 cases, more than a third in Peel

CORRECTION: Our push notification read a drop in new cases, there is an increase, we apologize for the confusion

Ontario is reporting 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths on Thursday.

This is a slight increase from the 1,373 new cases reported Wednesday.

The province is reporting 21 new COVID related deaths, down 40 per cent from the 35 reported a day earlier.

There are 1,365 more resolved cases and nearly 47,600 tests completed.

There is now a total of 109,361 confirmed cases in the province since the onset of the pandemic with 3,575 deaths. 92,915 cases have been resolved.

Among active cases 556 people are currently hospitalized with 151 in the ICU. Among the cases in the ICU, 105 are on a ventilator. Wednesday’s report marked the first time in weeks that the number of people on ventilators has gone over the 100 mark.

The province is set to release its new projections Thursday. The last modelling predicted 6,500 new cases a day by mid-December.

Locally, there are 572 new cases in Peel, 356 in Toronto and 111 in York Region.

More than a third of all new cases come from Peel. The region sees an increase of more than 150 cases.

Durham region nearly doubled its cases from a day earlier, up to 47 from 26. Halton reports 36 new cases, an increase of 6.

Toronto reports a decrease of 89 cases, while York Region drops 25.

Ontario is reporting 88 new cases in schools.

Among the cases in schools, 70 are related to students, while 18 are linked to staff.

679 schools in the province currently have a reported case, this is down nine schools from the last report. Four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of COVID-19.

You can find which schools are reporting cases on the province’s website, when it is updated daily at 10:30 a.m.