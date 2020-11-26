Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
North Macedonia opposition stages anti-government protest
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2020 6:09 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST
SKOPJE, Macedonia — Some 2,000 protesters staged an opposition rally in North Macedonia late Thursday to demand the resignation of the country’s Social Democrat prime minister, Zoran Zaev.
The conservative opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski spoke at the event and accused the Zaev government of being too conciliatory to neighbouring Bulgaria, which recently blocked the start of negotiations for North Macedonia to join the European Union.
Bulgaria’s demands for the talks to begin include that the former Yugoslav republic acknowledge that the roots of its language are Bulgarian.
North Macedonia formally joined NATO earlier this year and furthered its efforts toward EU membership after reaching a landmark agreement with another neighbour, Greece, changing its name from Macedonia.