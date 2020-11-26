Loading articles...

North Macedonia opposition stages anti-government protest

Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

SKOPJE, Macedonia — Some 2,000 protesters staged an opposition rally in North Macedonia late Thursday to demand the resignation of the country’s Social Democrat prime minister, Zoran Zaev.

The conservative opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski spoke at the event and accused the Zaev government of being too conciliatory to neighbouring Bulgaria, which recently blocked the start of negotiations for North Macedonia to join the European Union.

Bulgaria’s demands for the talks to begin include that the former Yugoslav republic acknowledge that the roots of its language are Bulgarian.

North Macedonia formally joined NATO earlier this year and furthered its efforts toward EU membership after reaching a landmark agreement with another neighbour, Greece, changing its name from Macedonia.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB/WB Rexdale is CLOSED from Brydon Drive to Kipling for a fire investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 40 minutes ago
Fairly cloudy & mild Friday but I think we will get some more sunny breaks than today. A few isolated showers not o…
Latest Weather
Read more