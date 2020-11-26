Loading articles...

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 6:14 pm EST

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: 

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,351.34, up 38.27 points)  

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX: SCR). Communication. Up 19 cents, or 24.05 per cent, to 98 cents on 16.34 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 19 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $22.64 on 10.25 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrials. Up two cents, or 4.88 per cent, to 43 cents on 7.58 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM). Materials. Down 5.5 cents, or 10.78 per cent, to 45.5 cents on 7.27 million shares.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSX: PMT). Energy. Down one cent, or 11.76 per cent, to 7.5 cents on 4.46 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Down nine cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $41.22 on 4.28 million shares.

Companies in the news:  

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Up 21 cents, or 0.33 per cent, at $64.06. Torstar Corp. says it has sold digital advertising technology developed by its subsidiary, Eyereturn Marketing Inc., to Loblaw Companies Ltd. The grocery and drug store retailer says the new technology and expertise will help Loblaw Media connect brands and consumers online through targeted ad campaigns and promotions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 35 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 west of Islington express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Fairly cloudy & mild Friday but I think we will get some more sunny breaks than today. A few isolated showers not o…
Latest Weather
Read more