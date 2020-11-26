Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,351.34, up 38.27 points)

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX: SCR). Communication. Up 19 cents, or 24.05 per cent, to 98 cents on 16.34 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 19 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $22.64 on 10.25 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrials. Up two cents, or 4.88 per cent, to 43 cents on 7.58 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM). Materials. Down 5.5 cents, or 10.78 per cent, to 45.5 cents on 7.27 million shares.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSX: PMT). Energy. Down one cent, or 11.76 per cent, to 7.5 cents on 4.46 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Down nine cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $41.22 on 4.28 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Up 21 cents, or 0.33 per cent, at $64.06. Torstar Corp. says it has sold digital advertising technology developed by its subsidiary, Eyereturn Marketing Inc., to Loblaw Companies Ltd. The grocery and drug store retailer says the new technology and expertise will help Loblaw Media connect brands and consumers online through targeted ad campaigns and promotions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press