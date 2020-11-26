Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mississauga asks for ban on big box stores selling non-essential items
by Michael Ranger
Posted Nov 26, 2020 5:33 am EST
Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 5:34 am EST
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie speaks at the Ontario Liberal Party's 2019 AGM in Toronto on Friday June 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The City of Mississauga is fighting for small businesses that are struggling stay afloat amid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Bonnie Crombie says she will be putting forward a motion on Thursday that will ask Peel Region’s top doctor to prevent big box stores from selling non-essential items.
She says the motion will help protect the health and safety of residents, but will also serve as a way to level the playing field for small business owners.
“I know that many of our small retailers are barely hanging on. They’ve been asked to close their in-person shopping at the most critical time of year for their bottom line. It is simply unfair that big box stores can continue to sell non-essential items while small retailers cannot,” says Crombie.
This would mean stores like Costco and Walmart would be forced to rope off areas their stores deemed ‘non-essential.’
A similar measure is already underway in the province of Manitoba.