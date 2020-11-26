Tory appears on CNN to talk Toronto's COVID-19 response

The City of Toronto’s newly implemented lockdown and its COVID-19 response is making international headlines this week.

On Thursday morning, Mayor John Tory made an appearance on CNN to discuss what the city is doing to battle the second wave of the pandemic.

The headline on the network’s morning show read, ‘Toronto, the 4th largest city in North America in lockdown.’

The mayor spoke about the surging case numbers across the country and how all three levels of government have been working together. A stark contrast to what’s been happening in the United States.

CNN’s Erica Hill addressed the different approaches between the countries when it comes to handling the pandemic. She asked Tory where he is looking for guidance, if he isn’t looking towards the U.S.

The mayor saying he has heavily relied on medical advice to help deal with the virus.

“I ask lots of questions of the experts. We also rely on global best practices. While it’s a blunt instrument, a lockdown of this kind is something that is going to reduce the number of contacts.”

Tory telling CNN that he hopes the lockdown won’t need to be extended over Christmas, but it remains a possibility if numbers don’t improve. He said city officials are prepared to keep doing whatever they think is necessary to curb the spread.

“Anything we have to do to keep public health, to protect the health care system, to keep the schools open, protect the elderly. That’s what we are focused on.”

The Etobicoke restaurant that has defied the provincial lockdowns was also a point of discussion during Tory’s appearance. Hill asking Tory what the consequences will be for those who defy the lockdown measures.

“He’s going to face huge fines if he’s convicted. I think the vast majority of people don’t except that, they are trying hard to make the sacrifices to make sure we can all get healthy.”

Police were on scene changing the locks at Adamson Barbecue around the same time Tory was making his appearance on CNN.