Kingston MPP to lead anti-lockdown rally at Queen's Park

Anger over the COVID-19 lockdown in Toronto and Peel Region is prompting a protest downtown on Thursday morning.

The ‘No More Lockdown’ rally will take place outside Queen’s Park at 10 a.m.

Kingston MPP Randy Hillier says on twitter he will be ‘testing the law’ and leading the rally on the lawn of the Ontario legislature. Hillier imploring others to join his protest.

The independent MPP also praised Adam Skelly, the owner of Adamson BBQ, for defying provincial lockdown orders and offering dine-in services at his Etobicoke location.

Today I recognized Adam Skelly of Adamson BBQ for his courage & conviction. He tested the law & I encourage others to do the same. I will be testing the law tomorrow @NoLockdowns1 pots and pans rally @ 10 AM in front of the Legislature, join me!#onpoli #NoMoreLockdowns pic.twitter.com/6lasrNXW0o — Randy Hillier (@randyhillier) November 25, 2020

Skelly has vowed to open his Etobicoke restaurant for the third straight day on Thursday.

This despite being forced to shut down following orders from the city on Tuesday. Then being hit with provincial and local charges after opening up the location for a second time on Wednesday.