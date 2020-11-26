Horgan expands cabinet to fight pandemic; keeps Dix in health, Robinson to finance

VICTORIA — B.C. Premier John Horgan’s new cabinet relies on some familiar faces in key positions with Adrian Dix remaining in health, while giving the task of guiding the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic to Selina Robinson with her appointment as finance minister.

Robinson has been tapped to replace longtime legislature member Carole James, who didn’t seek re-election in the last month’s provincial election for health reasons.

Robinson was previously the minister of municipal affairs and housing.

The premier has kept some of his most senior ministers in their previous cabinet posts, including Mike Farnworth as solicitor general and David Eby as attorney general, but with the added responsibility of housing.

Three former federal MPs were handed cabinet posts, with Murray Rankin being named Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister and Nathan Cullen as minister of state for lands, natural resource operations.

Among the other newcomers to cabinet are Mitzi Dean as children and family development minister; former Tofino mayor Josie Osbourne at municipal affairs; and Jennifer Whiteside in education.

Rob Fleming moves from education to transportation.

Horgan’s cabinet unveiling comes after the NDP won a majority government in last month’s election, capturing 57 of the 87 seats in B.C.’s legislature.

Horgan has recalled the legislature for a brief session with a throne speech Dec. 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press