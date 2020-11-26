Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
German far-right party member charged with drug smuggling
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2020 9:31 am EST
Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 9:44 am EST
BERLIN — A former regional official with the far-right Alternative for Germany party has been charged on allegations he was involved in smuggling 36 kilograms (almost 80 pounds) of cocaine into a northern port, authorities said Thursday.
Marcus Hoffmann, 46, faces charges of drug trafficking and attempted drug trafficking and could receive up to 15 years in jail if convicted, Bremen prosecutors’ spokesman Frank Passade said.
Hoffmann, a Bremerhaven port worker, and four others are alleged to have received the cocaine in a shipping container in August 2019. He was arrested after an attempt to retrieve another suspected shipment three months later, Passade said, confirming a report in Bild newspaper.
Hoffmann, stepped down as head of the AfD’s regional branch in Cuxhaven “for personal reasons” at about the time the investigation began, Bild reported.