Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Georgia's state-owned Jekyll Island getting new hotel
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 26, 2020 10:08 am EST
Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 10:14 am EST
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — A hotel is rising on a long-vacant beachfront on Georgia’s state-owned Jekyll Island.
The Brunswick News reports a 209-room hotel is scheduled to open in spring or summer of next year.
It will carry a double branding, with 120 Courtyard by Marriott rooms and 89 Residence Inn by Marriott rooms.
The hotel is being developed by LNW hospitality under a lease with the Jekyll Island Authority. It will sit on nearly 6 acres (2.4 hectares) of oceanfront land, with amenities including a pool, splash pad, fire pits, restaurant, bar, fitness centre and meeting space.
The property has been a vacant for more than 15 years and is the former location of four hotels dating back to 1961.
Hotel rooms will likely cost around $180 a night, said Dave Curtis, managing director of LNW Hospitality. That’s cheaper than at the Jekyll Island Club or the Westin but higher than several other island hotels.