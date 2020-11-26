Loading articles...

Georgia's state-owned Jekyll Island getting new hotel

Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 10:14 am EST

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — A hotel is rising on a long-vacant beachfront on Georgia’s state-owned Jekyll Island.

The Brunswick News reports a 209-room hotel is scheduled to open in spring or summer of next year.

It will carry a double branding, with 120 Courtyard by Marriott rooms and 89 Residence Inn by Marriott rooms.

The hotel is being developed by LNW hospitality under a lease with the Jekyll Island Authority. It will sit on nearly 6 acres (2.4 hectares) of oceanfront land, with amenities including a pool, splash pad, fire pits, restaurant, bar, fitness centre and meeting space.

The property has been a vacant for more than 15 years and is the former location of four hotels dating back to 1961.

Hotel rooms will likely cost around $180 a night, said Dave Curtis, managing director of LNW Hospitality. That’s cheaper than at the Jekyll Island Club or the Westin but higher than several other island hotels.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB QEW app. Winston Churchill. #EBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:17 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Areas under FOG ADVISORY below. Parts of the GTA are included and are highlighted in yellow ⁦@680NEWS⁩ ⁦@680NEWSweath…
Latest Weather
Read more