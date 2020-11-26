Ford government giving school boards in 'Red-Control' zone $13.6M

The Ford government announced it will fund an additional $13.6 million for school boards currently under ‘Red-Control’ safety measures under the COVID-19 framework.

Ontario’s education minister and premier Doug Ford said the government is also expanding testing in school communities and launching new online learning portals.

“Ensuring the safety of students, teachers and staff is our government’s top priority. That’s why we developed the most robust and comprehensive plan in the country to safely reopen schools,” said premier Ford.

“This plan is now giving us the flexibility to expand voluntary testing and provide additional funding to support all of our school boards in priority communities.”

The funding will be distributed across multiple for school boards in Durham, Halton, Hamilton and Waterloo Region which are all currently under the province’s ‘Red-Control’ zone.

On Nov. 20, the Ford government announced that Durham and Waterloo would be moved to the province’s ‘Red-Control‘ zone, joining York Region, Halton and Hamilton.

Stephen Lecce said the $13.6 million will further enhance safety by promoting physical distancing with the hiring of more teachers and staff and will improve cleanliness with the hiring of additional custodians.

In Oct., the Ford government committed to $35 million in extra supports provided for schools in Toronto, Peel, York, and Ottawa regions.

“We are building upon our plan to protect students, staff, and families by expanding funding, testing, and training, along with interactive learning supports, to keep our schools open and safe,” said Lecce.

“Expanding targeted testing will introduce a critical layer of prevention for schools in regions of the province that currently have a high number of active COVID-19 cases that will help ensure we continue to deliver safe and open schools for our kids.”