Boy dead, officer injured in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.; police watchdog investigating
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 26, 2020 5:24 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 26, 2020 at 5:28 pm EST
Ontario’s police watchdog says a one-year-old boy has died, his father was shot and a provincial police officer was injured in an incident in Kawartha Lakes.
A spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit says police were investigating after a man allegedly abducted his young son.
Monica Hudon says they located a vehicle of interest, which then crashed into an OPP cruiser and another civilian vehicle.
An officer who was outside the cruiser suffered serious injuries, and is now in stable condition in hospital.
Hudon says there was an “interaction” and three officers then shot at the man, who was “gravely” injured and airlifted to hospital.
She says police then found the 33-year-old man’s son dead in his vehicle.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.
The Canadian Press
