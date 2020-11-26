How Alberta’s Covid-19 control crashed and burned

In today’s Big Story podcast, for the first six months of the pandemic, Alberta was one of the best provinces in Canada at containing COVID-19. Then it all went wrong. This week alone, the province had a day in which its case count was higher than Ontario’s, despite having barely a third its population. How did it all fall apart out west, and who’s to blame? And what needs to happen next to salvage a dangerous situation?

GUEST: Courtney Theriault, CityNews Edmonton

