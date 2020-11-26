Adamson BBQ vows to continue to be 'open for lunch' despite charges

Well, here we go again.

It looks like the third times a charm for an Etobicoke barbecue joint.

The owner of Adamson Barbecue, Adam Skelly, is vowing to open the locations doors for dine-in services once again on Thursday.

This despite being forced to shut down following orders from the city on Tuesday. Then being hit with provincial and local charges after opening up the location for a second time on Wednesday.

A picture from an Instagram story on the Adamson Barbecue account posted Wednesday evening reads:

“Etobicoke location will continue to be open for lunch! Dine-in, take-out or patio. Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m.”

In a news release, the City of Toronto says police officers and Toronto Public Health will be at the restaurant on Thursday incase violations under the Reopening Ontario Act once again occur. The city also says it is considering all options, including court orders, to force the restaurant to cease operation.

Toronto and Peel Region entered the ‘lockdown’ stage of the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

The new restrictions mean all indoor and outdoor dine-in services at restaurants and bars is prohibited. Establishments can still offer take out or delivery services.

If a person or business is not found compliant with orders under the the act they could be ticketed with a fine of $750.

Where prosecuted without issuing a ticket and on conviction, individuals could be fined up to $100,000, and directors and officers of a corporation could be fined up to $500,000.

Any individual convicted of an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act could also receive a term of imprisonment of up to one year.

The maximum fine for a corporation convicted of an offence under the Reopening Ontario Act is $10,000,000.

In the Instagram post, Skelly says his restaurant was eventually fined after “begging with authorities,” and his legal team is ready to go to work.

He mentions that crowdfunding is being setup to cover legal expenses of any small businesses that decide to go against provincial lockdown orders.

“Crowdfunding is being organized to provide defence to all small businesses opening in protest. Please reach out and we will mobilize everybody to your business and provide legal support.”

A GoFundMe page titled ‘Adamson BBQ Legal Defence Fund’ has been setup with a target goal of raising $10,000.

Adamson Barbecue operates three locations across the GTA with two in the City of Toronto. The Etobicoke location is located in the Queensway and Royal York Road area.