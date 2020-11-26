A list of British Columbia Premier John Horgan's cabinet

VICTORIA — NDP Premier John Horgan has announced his new cabinet. Here is a list:

— Selina Robinson, finance.

— David Eby, attorney general and the minister responsible for housing.

— Anne Kang, advanced education and skills training.

— Lana Popham, agriculture, food and fisheries.

— Lisa Beare, citizens’ services.

— Mitzi Dean, children and family development.

— Jennifer Whiteside, education

— Bruce Ralston, energy, mines and low carbon innovation and minister responsible for the consular corps.

— George Heyman, environment and climate change strategy, and minister responsible for TransLink.

— Katrine Conroy, forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development.

— Adrian Dix, health and minister responsible for francophone affairs.

— Murray Rankin, Indigenous relations and reconciliation.

— Ravi Kahlon, jobs, economic recovery and innovation.

— Harry Bains, labour.

— Sheila Malcolmson, mental health and addictions.

— Josie Osborne, municipal affairs.

— Mike Farnworth, public safety and solicitor general.

— Nicholas Simons, social development and poverty reduction.

— Melanie Mark, tourism, arts, culture and sport.

— Rob Fleming, transportation and infrastructure.

— Katrina Chen, minister of state for child care.

— Bowinn Ma, minister of state for infrastructure.

— Nathan Cullen, minister of state for lands, natural resource operations

— George Chow, minister of state for trade.

