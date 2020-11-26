3 people injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Milton

Three people are injured after a collision in Milton on Thursday morning.

Halton Police were called to the area of James Snow Parkway and Esquesing Line around 3:30 a.m.

Police say a tractor-trailer was stopped at the intersection and was struck from the rear when a a pickup truck and SUV collided behind it.

The collision was caused by poor visibility from foggy conditions.

Serious motor vehicle collision James Snow Pkwy/ Esquesing Line. Roads will be closed on James Snow Pkwy between Esquesing Line and Boston Church Rd. Please avoid the area. ^GB — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) November 26, 2020

Three people were brought to hospital, two with serious but non-life threatening injuries and another with unknown injuries.

Police two of the injured were trapped in the wreckage and needed to be rescued.

An investigation is ongoing.

James Snow Parkway remains closed north of Steeles between Esquesing Line to Boston Church Road.