Whales to trout: Ottawa announces $50M for research into fisheries ecosystems

The federal government is announcing more than $50 million for research into marine and freshwater ecosystems across Canada.

The money, from the previously announced $1.3-billion Nature Legacy fund, is to pay for studies from coast to coast.

The studies include improving habitat for Atlantic salmon as well as measuring effects of shipping noise on whales off the British Columbia coast.

The largest grant — $5 million — is to go to Alberta’s Environment Department to look at native trout on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

Biologists are concerned that cutthroat and bull trout are coming under increasing pressure from development.

A federal-provincial panel is currently assessing the environmental impact of a coal mine proposed for the headwaters of an important trout stream.

Earlier this year, Alberta rescinded a decades-old policy that prohibited any development in large areas of the eastern slopes.

