Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, dead at 60

One of the all-time soccer greats has passed away.

Argentine legend Diego Maradona is dead at 60.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the game, Maradona was known for his creative vision and playmaking abilities on the field.

During his international career playing for Argentina he played in four World Cups, including a 1986 victory in Mexico where they defeated West Germany in the finals.

In the semifinals of that same tournament against England, Maradona scored one of the most famous goals in the history of the sport. The controversial “Hand of God” goal, the result of a hand foul that went unpenalized, was voted the ‘Goal of the Century’ by FIFA.com in 2002.

He went on to score a second goal in the second half, that is lauded as one of the sports greatest, securing a 2-1 victory for Argentina.

Diego Maradona, scorer of arguably the greatest World Cup goal of all-time ???? (via @FIFAWorldCup) pic.twitter.com/r9NgGZHrUs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2020

He scored 34 goals in 91 international appearances.

He spent the bulk of his club career playing for Napoli in the Italian Serie A. Before that he spent two year playing for Barcelona. His transfer between the two clubs in 1984 was the most expensive of in the history of the sport at the time.

Maradona had undergone brain surgery earlier in November and was being treated for alcohol dependency at a clinic in Buenos Aires. His lawyer says that he died of cardiac arrest.